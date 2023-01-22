Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays

WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation.

The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven.

According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency services and the local fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

State police say injuries were reported but do not know the extent of those injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to plan for traffic delays.

