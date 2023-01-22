Police search for suspect responsible for two convenience store robberies in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Willimantic police are asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect responsible for two convenience store robberies Sunday morning.

Police say they were first called to to the Sun Mart convenience store, at 104 Main St., at 1:30 a.m.

Officers learned a lone male suspect had entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect did not display a weapon.

The store clerk gave the man the cash and stated the suspect may have left in a black vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police then responded to the A1 Quickmart, located at 1605 Main St, at around 1:40 a.m.

Again, a lone male suspect demanded cash but did not display a weapon.

The store clerk gave the man the cash, at which point the suspect left in a black SUV.

Police believe the same man is behind both of the robberies.

Police described the suspect as a white male, 5′10 to 6 foot, black jacket with a hood, black gloves, black shoes, and maroon pants.

No arrests have been made at this time and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact Det. Mike Suplicki or Det. Keith Edele at 860-465-313.

The Willimantic Police were called to the Sun Mart convenience store, at 104 Main St., on the report of a robbery. (Willimantic Police)

