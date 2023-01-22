Contests
Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Police say a suspect remains on the loose after killing 10 people and wounding 10 others at a Los Angeles-area dance club late Saturday.

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. Meyer said the 10 people died at the scene.

Meyer said people were “pouring out of the location screaming” when officers arrived on the scene. He said officers then went into the dance ballroom as firefighters treated the wounded.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below:

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. and occurred at a business on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday.

Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

