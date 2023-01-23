Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub.

The personal finance website released its findings on Monday.

It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states.

WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers compared the states across 47 key indicators of retirement-friendliness. It examined affordability, health-related factors, and overall quality of life, among other metrics.

Connecticut’s affordability rank was 44th and it’s quality of life rank was 26th. Its health care rank was 3rd, but that wasn’t enough to bring up the state’s overall rank.

The top three best states to retire were Virginia, Florida and Colorado.

The bottom three states were Mississippi, New Jersey and Kentucky.

Check out the complete results in WalletHub’s report on its website here.

