Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CT flags lowered to half staff in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims

A U.S. flag at half staff.
A U.S. flag at half staff.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor ordered flags in Connecticut to half staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA over the weekend.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Sunday night and said it was in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

As of Monday morning, a motive for the ballroom dance club shooting that left 10 dead remained unclear. It happened Saturday night during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Authorities said the 72-year-old suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van he used to flee from an attempted second dance club shooting.

“My heart breaks for those who were killed and injured in last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park,” Lamont said. “This tragedy at the hands of an individual with a gun is a sad and terrible reminder that more action is needed to prevent deadly shootings like this.”

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

The proclamation runs until sunset on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Gunman in Lunar New Year massacre found dead; motive unclear

Latest News

Eyewitness News Monday morning
UConn's Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots between Butler's Jalen Thomas (1) and Chuck Harris (3) as...
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 15 UConn to 86-56 rout of Butler
The Governor is expected to announce new gun legislation proposals today in Waterbury.
Gov. Lamont expected to announce new gun violence legislation proposals today
Snow forecast for Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Tracking An *ALERT* Today For Rain To Snow/Sleet & Slick Spots!