CT flags lowered to half staff in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor ordered flags in Connecticut to half staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA over the weekend.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Sunday night and said it was in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

As of Monday morning, a motive for the ballroom dance club shooting that left 10 dead remained unclear. It happened Saturday night during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Authorities said the 72-year-old suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van he used to flee from an attempted second dance club shooting.

“My heart breaks for those who were killed and injured in last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park,” Lamont said. “This tragedy at the hands of an individual with a gun is a sad and terrible reminder that more action is needed to prevent deadly shootings like this.”

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

The proclamation runs until sunset on Jan. 26.

