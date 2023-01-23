Examining Connecticut’s catalytic converter laws as thefts continue

(WFSB) - These most recent catalytic converter thefts are just another example of the continued and growing problem in our state.

There is a new law in place designed to make it harder to sell catalytic converters but is it working, and why are they so valuable?

It kind of looks like a muffler and it sits underneath your car, but with the right tools, thieves can take it in minutes.

Catalytic converters have very expensive, precious metals inside them, and many thieves appear to be undeterred at stopping from stealing them.

“It’s something that continues to plague towns around the state,” said Cheshire Police Chief and President of the Connecticut Police Chiefs association Neil Dryfe.

Dryfe said catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big problem in Connecticut.

A new law took effect in July 2022 that requires people selling a catalytic converter to provide their driver’s license, the license plate of the car used for transport, photo or video of the seller, and their license, among other restrictions.

Dryfe said it’s hard to assess if the law is deterring thieves.

“I don’t want to say that it hasn’t had any effect, because I’m certain that it probably has, I think there are still a number of certain people who are going to go out here and are going to steal catalytic converters anyway. There is a market for them because of the precious metals inside them and there are certain people who are not willing to obey the law. They don’t care that the law changed,” said Dryfe.

Law aimed at making catalytic converters harder to sell

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.