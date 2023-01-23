Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gov. Lamont expected to announce new gun violence legislation proposals today

The Governor is expected to announce new gun legislation proposals today in Waterbury.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor is expected to hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence.

While the details of the new legislation have not yet been made clear, Channel 3 learned that it will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut General Assembly next month.

Some state lawmakers have been pushing to reintroduce “Ethan’s Law” at the federal level.

Ethan’s Law is a Connecticut law named after 15-year-old Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who was killed with an unsecured gun at a friends home. It requires gun owners to properly store and lock away their firearms.

Sunday, following a mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA, Lamont released a statement that said:

Lamont’s news conference is set for 11 a.m. at the Waterbury Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ethan's Law momentum - WFSB
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react
South Dakota House lawmakers in session during the 2023 state legislative session.
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job"
CT dealing with teacher shortage crisis
Lawmakers seeking solutions to state’s teacher shortage