Gov. Lamont expected to announce new gun violence legislation proposals today

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor is expected to hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence.

While the details of the new legislation have not yet been made clear, Channel 3 learned that it will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut General Assembly next month.

Some state lawmakers have been pushing to reintroduce “Ethan’s Law” at the federal level.

Ethan’s Law is a Connecticut law named after 15-year-old Ethan Song, a Guilford teen who was killed with an unsecured gun at a friends home. It requires gun owners to properly store and lock away their firearms.

Sunday, following a mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA, Lamont released a statement that said:

My heart breaks for those who were killed and injured in last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. This tragedy at the hands of an individual with a gun is a sad and terrible reminder that more action is needed to prevent deadly shootings like this.

Lamont’s news conference is set for 11 a.m. at the Waterbury Police Department.

