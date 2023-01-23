Contests
Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield.

Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife.

David Penate-Garcia was last seen on Jan. 21, according Middletown police.
David Penate-Garcia was last seen on Jan. 21, according Middletown police.(Middletown police)

Penate-Garcia was described as standing 5′11 tall and weighing 220 lbs. He has short black hair and wears black-rimmed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and tan work boots, according to police.

They said he was driving a green 1998 Ford Taurus with Connecticut registration AW99808.

Anyone with information about Penate-Garcia’s whereabouts was asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.

