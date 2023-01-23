More than 30 catalytic converters stolen from school buses in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thirty-eight catalytic converters were stolen off school buses in East Hartford over the weekend.

According to East Hartford police, 26 catalytic converters were taken from Autumn Transportation’s lot on Oakland Avenue and 12 were snatched from First Student, Inc.’s lot on Alna Lane.

They said the thefts happened at some point between Jan. 20 and Jan. 23.

Autumn said it did not have to cancel any routes because it borrowed buses from other lots.

Channel 3 reached out to First Student to see how it was impacted.

“School bus operations are not impacted,” said Jay Brock, First Student spokesperson. “Our maintenance team is working to repair the impacted buses.”

Police said there was no useful surveillance video, but they continue to investigate.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Autumn said it is looking into the addition of more security to its lot.

