Plymouth police: Man controlled illegal gambling facility while incarcerated

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with an illegal tabling ring that was hidden behind a store front in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance.

Police said they began their investigation on May 19, 2022 when they were called to an address in South Main Street in Terryville. A report said someone was assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, they said they found two victims nearby.

Police said they learned that the address was a store that was actually a front for an underground gambling house.

Officers reported finding a poker table, poker chips, and a spindle wheel game of chance. The store front had light-blocking curtains so no one could see inside.

At the time, investigators said they learned that Andrew Stern had been operating the gambling facility under the name “The Club Hou$e.”

While Andrew Stern was in custody for unrelated charges, police said they found out that the facility was being run by his brother, 32-year-old David Stern of Thomaston.

Investigators said they also found that Andrew Stern still had control of The Club Hou$e while incarcerated.

David Stern was charged in the case on Aug. 13, 2022. Police said his charges were still pending at New Britain Superior Court.

Andrew Stern was processed and released on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Feb. 15 in New Britain.

