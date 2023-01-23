Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Plymouth police: Man controlled illegal gambling facility while incarcerated

Andrew Stern is accused of operating an illegal gambling facility in a store front in the...
Andrew Stern is accused of operating an illegal gambling facility in a store front in the Terryville section of Plymouth.(Plymouth police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with an illegal tabling ring that was hidden behind a store front in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance.

Police said they began their investigation on May 19, 2022 when they were called to an address in South Main Street in Terryville. A report said someone was assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, they said they found two victims nearby.

Police said they learned that the address was a store that was actually a front for an underground gambling house.

Officers reported finding a poker table, poker chips, and a spindle wheel game of chance. The store front had light-blocking curtains so no one could see inside.

At the time, investigators said they learned that Andrew Stern had been operating the gambling facility under the name “The Club Hou$e.”

While Andrew Stern was in custody for unrelated charges, police said they found out that the facility was being run by his brother, 32-year-old David Stern of Thomaston.

Investigators said they also found that Andrew Stern still had control of The Club Hou$e while incarcerated.

David Stern was charged in the case on Aug. 13, 2022. Police said his charges were still pending at New Britain Superior Court.

Andrew Stern was processed and released on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of Feb. 15 in New Britain.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Poker.
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests

Latest News

The Governor is expected to announce new gun legislation proposals today in Waterbury.
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
More than 30 catalytic converters stolen from school buses in East Hartford
The bus lots targeted in the most recent theft was Autumn Transportation and First Student.
36 catalytic converter stolen off school buses
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson is live outside of Thomaston High School.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson is live outside of Thomaston High School