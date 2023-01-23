Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, State representatives react

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark supreme court case that granted the right to an abortion.

This year will be a little different after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, taking away the constitutional right to abortion.

Many states have since banned or heavily restricted abortion access.

Women’s marches are happening across the country in protests for reproductive freedoms.

Channel 3 spoke with state representative Jillian Gilchrest who spearheaded a bill to protect reproductive rights.

She says today is a disappointing day as these restrictions can put women and children’s lives in danger.

“On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I hope that people get motivated to push for the rights they believe in, the access to care that they need because we need to keep pushing,” said Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

Connecticut residents do have the right to an abortion.

I am grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that government will not interfere in reproductive freedom. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to block laws from being enacted that restrict the right to choose.”

On Thursday, the supreme court said they failed to find who leaked the draft of the courts opinion overturning abortion rights after an 8 month investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.