Bill proposed to reduce car tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -An update to the car tax could bring relief to many Connecticut car owners.

A new bill proposed by Majority Whip Henry Genga, aims to create a flat fee for car owners regardless of the value of their vehicles.

Genga says it is time for the middle class automobile owner to get help with what he calls an illogical tax.

“It’s a mish-mosh of taxes on cars in various municipalities. So my idea is, according to the governor and the middle income tax, let’s look at the most regressive tax and see what we can do,” says Genga.

As it stands, every town or city set it’s car property tax based on a mill rate. The process would go away and be replaced by a one time by-yearly administrative cost.

If it changes, the state government would have to re-imburse the municipalities so they can infuse it into their budget.

“We can look at what we would save the average person in the car tax and look at the income tax where people pay, based on their ability,” says Genge.

Another advantage for local towns would be the elimination of administration strain the bi-yearly tax is causing small towns.

The bill is gong to the finance committee for discussion and review. A possible public hearing may be held for the bill, so it’ll take months to come to fruition.

