Dept. of Transportation preparing for Wednesday’s snow

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As more snow flies into the state Wednesday, plow trucks are getting ready with salt to prep the roads.

It’s been a quieter season so far, but the Department of Transportation (DOT) said we’re not out of the woods this winter by any means. The DOT spent Tuesday getting ahead of that snow for tomorrow.

The DOT has more than 600 plow trucks and 900 workers available for snow and ice removal.

At peak Monday there were about 340 trucks DOT out. More could be out on the roads Wednesday.

Josh Morgan with the DOT said it’s important with the winter weather to slow down, put your phone down, and give yourself extra time. Also, remember to be respectful to plow drivers.

“Something that is really important is for people to give us room to work, we have big equipment on the back of our plow trucks it says keep back 300 feet more times than not people are right on the back of these plow trucks they are not giving us room to work, and it creates a really unsafe situation for our drivers and other people so stay back. Give us room to work and stay safe out there,” Morgan said.

It’s also important to clear off the snow on your car before hitting the road. You pose a danger to yourself and others, and you can get fined.

