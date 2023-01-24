Hamden man connected to several North Haven burglary cases, police say

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man suspected of several home and commercial burglaries was arrested as part of an investigation in North Haven.

Xuanting Yan, 38, of Hamden, was arrested by North Haven police on Monday.

Police said they responded to a home on Lynette Drive back on June 18, 2022 for a reported burglary.

When they arrived, they said it appeared a suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate himself through a first floor window, then forced his way through several locked doors within the home.

Patrol officers interviewed witnesses and canvassed the surrounding area for evidence. Detectives followed up and discovered similar characteristics to other burglaries in and around North Haven.

After information sharing with other area agencies where similar burglaries were reported, a suspect was identified. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Xuanting, who was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.

His bond was set $75,000.

Police said that back on Aug. 29, 2022, Xuanting was arrested for a home burglary that happened in May 2022, also in North Haven. For that case, he was charged with burglary, larceny, payment card theft, and illegal use of credit cards.

At the time, he had additional warrants from neighboring towns for similar crimes, and was a suspect in multiple residential and commercial burglaries in the area.

