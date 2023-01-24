Contests
Investigation underway in Willimantic neighborhood

Police investigation in Willimantic
Police investigation in Willimantic(WFSB)
By Eliza Kruczynski and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - An investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Willimantic.

A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours on Monday.

The entire house, including the front yard has been taped off.

Neighbors say police have been outside of the home since 11:00 a.m.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were seen going in and out of the home with gloves on.

Channel 3 has reached out to Willimantic Police for more details, but police have not responded.

