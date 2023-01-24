Contests
Plainfield police: Taser used on trespassing suspect after he jumped from 2nd floor window

File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on several warrants was arrested after he leapt from a second-floor window and Plainfield police used a Taser on him.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Richard Bourey.

Police went to a home in Moosup around noon on Monday to arrest Bourey. They said he had three active court-issued arrest warrants.

The response was to the home of two victims who had a protective order against Bourey.

Police searched the home and believed Bourey hid in a locked bedroom upstairs.

When they got into the bedroom, they said Bourey fled from a closet and jumped out the second story window onto the roof. An officer grabbed Bourey’s leg in the window in an attempt stop him from fleeing; however, the suspect was able to break free.

Bourey then jumped off the roof to where an another officer waited. That officer was able subdue the suspect with his department-issued taser.

Bourey was transported to the Plainfield Police Department after that.

He was charged with three counts of second-degree failure to appear, interfering with an officer, two counts of criminal violation of a protective order, first-degree criminal trespass and risk of injury to a minor.

Bourey was held on a combined $53,000 bond. His arraignment was set for Tuesday in Danielson.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

