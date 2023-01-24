Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation.

The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue.

In Friday’s robbery, the victim was using the ATM at the Bank of America when two men walked up, pulled out a gun, and stole the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

Police say they are still working to find the suspects and the car.

During Saturday’s robbery, police say the victim was making a deposit at Wells Fargo when the suspects pulled out a gun and two people fled the scene on foot.

Police ended up finding the driver, 20-year-old Jovanny Spangler, who is now facing robbery and conspiracy charges.

Law enforcement expert Paul Vance says it’s important to stay vigilant when you are at the ATM.

“Be observant. If you observe or even sense that there is any suspicious people or excess vehicles in the area of an ATM, go to another one. Go to an area that is busy,” says Vance.

Vance also recommends locking your doors and to have your card ready so you can be quick at the ATM.

