UConn replacing the court at Gampel Pavilion

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The days are numbered for the court at UConn’s Gampel Pavilion.

After commencement in the spring, UConn will replace the only floor that’s ever been laid at the arena.

It’ll be replaced by a maple surface, and UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said the move isn’t just for looks.

“We’ve had various different schemes on the floor, sometimes they change 3-point lines or we’ve changed conferences multiple times so you have to paint new logos on it. So there are some summers that we go through where we do a resurfacing and then there’s others where you take it all the way down to the wood, repaint everything. Every time we do that, whether it’s just more of the buffing and polishing versus the total resurfacing, you take some of the wood down. And after 30 something years it’s time for the wood to be replaced cause if we take it down any further, you’re gonna start stepping on nails,” Benedict said.

UConn is in the early stages of planning what to do with the current floor.

