Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust.

Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation.

They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of and had intent to sell 230 baggies of heroin/fentanyl, .8 ounces (six baggies) of crack/cocaine, and a large amount of cash.

The suspect was said to be a convicted felon who was out on parole.

No other details were released.

