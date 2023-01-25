800 jobs eliminated by Lockheed Martin to include positions at Sikorsky

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lockheed Martin confirmed that it plans to reduce 800 positions, and that the number includes jobs at Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. in Stratford.

The company said the 800 jobs were out of 35,000 across its Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) business segment, of which Sikorsky is included.

Sikorsky is a line of business within RMS, a much larger business area.

“To improve efficiencies, position the business to remain cost competitive and address changes in program lifecycles, we made a difficult decision to reduce a limited number of positions within our Rotary and Mission Systems business segment. We will work to identify other opportunities within the company for affected employees, where possible,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement to Channel 3.

The company said the reduction will be achieved through redeployments to other parts of the business, natural attrition and a limited reduction in force.

“We are still conducting a thorough analysis and do not have specifics on the roles and locations of these impacts at this time,” Lockheed Martin said.

