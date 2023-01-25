Contests
Cat stolen during hotel burglary in Shelton

A hairless cat named Princess was reported missing on Jan. 22 following a burglary at the...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone stole a cat during a hotel burglary in Shelton over the weekend.

Shelton police said that on Sunday, they responded to the Hilton Garden Inn for a report of a burglary in one of the rooms.

They said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the room.

However, several items were reported missing, including the victim’s hairless cat, Princess.

Police said other items stolen included a Fendi and Gucci bag.

The victim reported the value of the stolen items to be approximately $8,500.

Shelton police said they obtained surveillance photos of a possible suspect after a cat was...
Police obtained pictures of a possible suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said this is the vehicle of a possible suspect in the burglary of a cat from a hotel in...
Anyone with any information about the potential suspect or location of the cat was asked to contact Shelton detectives at 203-924-1544.

