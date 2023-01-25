Cat stolen during hotel burglary in Shelton

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone stole a cat during a hotel burglary in Shelton over the weekend.

Shelton police said that on Sunday, they responded to the Hilton Garden Inn for a report of a burglary in one of the rooms.

They said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the room.

However, several items were reported missing, including the victim’s hairless cat, Princess.

Police said other items stolen included a Fendi and Gucci bag.

The victim reported the value of the stolen items to be approximately $8,500.

Shelton police said they obtained surveillance photos of a possible suspect after a cat was reported missing in a hotel burglary on Jan. 22. (Shelton police)

Police obtained pictures of a possible suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said this is the vehicle of a possible suspect in the burglary of a cat from a hotel in Shelton on Jan. 22. (Shelton police)

Anyone with any information about the potential suspect or location of the cat was asked to contact Shelton detectives at 203-924-1544.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.