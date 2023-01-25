Connecticut State Police get new contract

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police have a new contract.

The general assembly voted on Wednesday for a four-year agreement.

The new contract includes significant raises and better benefits to attract new state troopers.

The amount of people working for Connecticut State Police is way down. It is the lowest it’s been since 2009.

There are currently 877 state troopers, ten years ago there were over 1,200.

“It’s important. We need more numbers, and we need to recruit better,” says Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter.

Theres a $3,500 bonus for new recruits, with a 2.5% pay raise each year.

The new contract also includes more pay for trainees starting at $50,000 and increasing to over $67,000. That’s a 35% increase.

When the last contract was approved in 2019, a strong majority of Republicans objected due to the contract’s raises.

This year, there was hardly any opposition. Only two Republicans voted no.

“They’ve worked very hard for the last four years. We’ve had the most retirements we’ve seen in a long time. We are 400 troopers short. They are working day in and day out,” says Todd Fedigan of the Connecticut State Police Union.

Republicans say higher pay will help, but “qualified immunity” which passed in 2020 holding police liable in malicious and wanton cases, is hurting recruitment.

“They don’t know what’s going to happen. Are they going to lose their life savings? Are they going to lose their home?” says Republican Greg Howard.

‘We made that change in a bi-partisan way and I still don’t know the lawsuit where someone has tried to pierce qualified immunity,” says Ritter.

Governor Lamont says this will give financial incentive to retain and recruit the best troopers. The contract is retroactive from July 2022.

