Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

One lane open on I-91 north in Wallingford following tanker rollover

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Wednesday morning because of a tanker rollover.

Around 8:15 a.m., however, state police reported that the right lane had reopened.

They said the tanker rolled over near exit 13.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers urged drivers in the area to use extra caution and warned them to plan for delays.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south closed in East Lyme because of a collision
Deadly crash causes delays on I-84 east in Tolland
Deadly crash causes delays on I-84 east in Tolland
CT State Police. WFSB File
Man dies after crash on Route 8 in Watertown
A traffic alert has been issued.
Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays