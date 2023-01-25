One lane open on I-91 north in Wallingford following tanker rollover
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Wednesday morning because of a tanker rollover.
Around 8:15 a.m., however, state police reported that the right lane had reopened.
They said the tanker rolled over near exit 13.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
Troopers urged drivers in the area to use extra caution and warned them to plan for delays.
