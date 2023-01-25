One lane open on I-91 north in Wallingford following tanker rollover

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Wednesday morning because of a tanker rollover.

Around 8:15 a.m., however, state police reported that the right lane had reopened.

They said the tanker rolled over near exit 13.

#CTTraffic UPDATE: I-91 Northbound at Exit 13 in Wallingford - the Right Lane has reopened. Please use extra caution if traveling in the area and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 25, 2023

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers urged drivers in the area to use extra caution and warned them to plan for delays.

