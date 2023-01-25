Lawmakers announce launch of human trafficking recovery taskforce

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Regionalized Human Tracking Recovery Taskforce.

They said the taskforce will be working towards a goal of ending human trafficking and addressing the needs of victims.

It will give victims resources and bring together law enforcement and the community.

Its hub will be in Hartford.

“The power of this partnership and this grant is that it will give us more tools, more resources, and the relationships to identify where there are signs and to go after it aggressively,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

That taskforce will also be working to hold traffickers accountable.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.