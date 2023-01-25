Local communities hold vigil for victims of California shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A vigil was held Tuesday night for the victims of the tragic shootings in California.

California has been shaken by back-to-back shootings where over a dozen people were killed.

11 people were killed in Monterey Park in California Saturday night. Two days later, 7 people were killed another mass shooting took place in Half Moon Bay.

Connecticut residents say these shootings impact communities all over the country.

“How many times do we have to hear about this before we are able to take some actions and make some movement?” says Mui Mui Hin-McCormick, the chair of the Asian Pacific American Coalition of Connecticut.

Connecticut residents, mostly with roots in the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community, are speaking out about how they were struck by the California news.

“Let us remember the victims and their families as many of our own Connecticut residents we’re getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Monterey Park community was excited as well,” says Angela Rola the Director of the Asian American Cultural Center.

Speakers say they hope 2023 is not marred by these tragedies. Instead, they want action, especially from legislators.

