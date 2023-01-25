Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Local communities hold vigil for victims of California shootings

A vigil was held Tuesday night for the victims of the tragic shootings in California.
By Christian Colón
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A vigil was held Tuesday night for the victims of the tragic shootings in California.

California has been shaken by back-to-back shootings where over a dozen people were killed.

11 people were killed in Monterey Park in California Saturday night. Two days later, 7 people were killed another mass shooting took place in Half Moon Bay.

Connecticut residents say these shootings impact communities all over the country.

“How many times do we have to hear about this before we are able to take some actions and make some movement?” says Mui Mui Hin-McCormick, the chair of the Asian Pacific American Coalition of Connecticut.

Connecticut residents, mostly with roots in the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community, are speaking out about how they were struck by the California news.

“Let us remember the victims and their families as many of our own Connecticut residents we’re getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Monterey Park community was excited as well,” says Angela Rola the Director of the Asian American Cultural Center.

Speakers say they hope 2023 is not marred by these tragedies. Instead, they want action, especially from legislators.

To learn more about how you can get involved in these conversations head to the links below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for snow tomorrow & strong wind gusts early Thursday!
Community
Local communities hold vigil for victims of California shootings
Red light camera program in Waterbury
Bill proposes red-light camera pilot program for Waterbury
School staff honored in Waterford for saving boy's life
School staff members in Waterford recognized for saving boy’s life