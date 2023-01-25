School staff members in Waterford recognized for saving boy’s life

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - School staff members in Waterford are getting recognized Tuesday night after they saved a boy’s life.

The boy collapsed during gym class, but his community was there to support him.

The student was warming up for gym class when all of the sudden he collapsed. His school didn’t give up on him and tonight he’s doing ok.

It was a normal school day at Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford. For some kids it was gym time.

“The world was captivated by the Damar Hamlin situation, the football player, and we had a similar incident here three months prior that captivated not only the school community but the greater Waterford community,” said Thomas W. Giard III Superintendent

A student suddenly went down. It’s not clear how it happened but his classmates and teachers rushed to get help.

“All of the sudden a whole bunch of kids came running into our office saying there was an emergency someone had fallen down. Marie, my co nurse and I ran outside assessed the child grabbed our kit out. I don’t think we thought it out we just did what our bodies told us to do and gave him CPR,” said Nurse Erica McCaffrey of the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut.

These heroes did CPR and rushed him to the hospital. Tonight, the principal, teachers, nurses, dispatch, and all other emergency personnel that came to the rescue were all honored for their life saving actions.

“It all worked on a timely matter to have this outcome. All the way down to hospital. It couldn’t have been a better day for that individual, but it needed to start right here at the school,” said Chief Michael Howley, Waterford Director of Fire Services.

All Waterford schools were given a medical kit that could provide extra help if emergencies like this happen again.

