State police arrest man on negligent homicide charges for 2022 four-vehicle Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man on negligent homicide and other charges more than a year after he was involved in a deadly four-vehicle crash in Farmington.

Sean Jackson, 57, of Southington, was charged with failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, speeding, negligent homicide, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

The crash on Jan. 11, 2022 left 20-year-old Nia McDougald and her passenger, 22-year-old Thomas Ross, dead.

According to Jackson’s arrest warrant, state police responded to the crash just before 7:15 p.m. that night. The crash involved vehicles on both the west and east sides of Interstate 84.

The warrant included witness statements from the victims of the crash, including one driver who said Jackson drove his pickup truck across the center median from one side of the highway to the other and caused a chain-reaction crash.

Jackson suffered serious injuries in the crash.

McDougald and Ross later died at the hospital. Several other people were hurt, the document said.

Investigators determined that Jackson was not impaired. However, they said he used an improper steering maneuver that caused him to lose control of his truck.

He hit a PT cruiser first on the eastbound side of the highway, then crossed over the median where he struck a Toyota Camry, which in turn struck a Jeep Compass.

Jackson turned himself on Monday to state police in Hartford.

He was given a court date of Feb. 3 in Hartford.

