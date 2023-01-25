State police K9 finds stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state police K9 helped track down a stolen vehicle suspect in Ellington on Tuesday, troopers said.

John Hansen, 58, of Willington, was charged with third-degree larceny, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.

Around 9:40 p.m., troopers said they responded to an address on West Road in Ellington for a report of a stolen red Chevrolet CK1500 pickup truck.

According to the reporting party, the driver last headed westbound on Route 83 toward the Rockville/Vernon area.

Troopers said they provided Vernon police with a description of the pickup and asked that they be on the look-out for it.

As state police spoke with the complainant, the Vernon Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen who reported that a suspicious red pickup truck had just parked in their apartment complex on Regan Street in Vernon, and that a man was spotted exiting from the driver’s side.

Troopers and Vernon police arrived at the complex, found the unoccupied red pickup truck and confirmed it to be the same one that had been stolen.

State police K9 Drago was deployed and led troopers to an exterior apartment door. Troopers and Vernon officers made contact with a resident of the apartment and located the suspect, identified as Hansen, inside.

During the investigation, Hansen was found to be in possession of the keys to the pickup. Troopers also saw that Hansen exhibited signs of possible impairment.

Hansen was taken into custody, and transported to Troop C in Tolland, where he agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which they said he failed. As a result, Hansen was processed and charged.

He was held on a $25,000 bond, transferred to Hartford Correctional Center, and arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.

