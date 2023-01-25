Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

Contests
Kayla and Kimberly Claudio, 15-year-old twins from East Hartford, were reported missing on Jan. 20.(East Hartford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week.

East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday.

They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have not been home since Jan. 17.

“It is unknown where the juveniles may be or who they may be with,” said Officer Marc Caruso, public information officer, East Hartford police. “Neither of them has access to a cell phone and there are no medical issues we are aware of.”

Police said the twins’ mother reported that both juveniles were habitual runaways who were previously found in many areas of the state, and even as far away as New York.

If found, contact East Hartford Det. Dan Ortiz 860-291-7669

