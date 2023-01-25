Wolcott police seek man who fled vet after dropping off injured dog

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for a man who dropped off a dog to the Wolcott Vet on Tuesday afternoon.

The man said he found the dog, which was in very bad shape, on the side of Route 69 in town.

“After the vets brought the dog into the back to be checked out, this male fled,” Wolcott police reported. “We would like to speak to him to confirm his story of what had occurred.”

They posted a surveillance photo of the man to their Facebook page.

Anyone who recognized the man was asked to call Wolcott’s animal control officer at 203-879-1414.

