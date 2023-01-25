Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wolcott police seek man who fled vet after dropping off injured dog

Police in Wolcott were looking to identify a man who dropped of a severely injured dog to the...
Police in Wolcott were looking to identify a man who dropped of a severely injured dog to the Wolcott Vet on Jan. 24.(Wolcott police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for a man who dropped off a dog to the Wolcott Vet on Tuesday afternoon.

The man said he found the dog, which was in very bad shape, on the side of Route 69 in town.

“After the vets brought the dog into the back to be checked out, this male fled,” Wolcott police reported. “We would like to speak to him to confirm his story of what had occurred.”

They posted a surveillance photo of the man to their Facebook page.

Anyone who recognized the man was asked to call Wolcott’s animal control officer at 203-879-1414.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
One lane open on I-91 north in Wallingford following tanker rollover
A hairless cat named Princess was reported missing on Jan. 22 following a burglary at the...
Cat stolen during hotel burglary in Shelton
Kayla and Kimberly Claudio, 15-year-old twins from East Hartford, were reported missing on Jan....
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
snow forecast for Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for snow/rain today & strong wind gusts early tomorrow!