City of Hartford rolls out plans to help new homeowners

By Ayah Galal and Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a push to help more people in Hartford become homeowners.

Hartford has one of the lowest home ownership rates in the state and country. It currently stands at about 25-percent.

The city announced two new programs totaling $2.5 million to help boost home ownership rates.

The first initiative will help senior citizens with financing exterior home improvements. The other will provide city employees, like firefighters, with down-payment assistance of up to $10,000.

“That’s why it’s so important that we do the work that we’re doing to improve rental quality and to expand rental opportunity, but it’s also why we need to make sure that for those homeowners that we have, we’re making it a little easier for them to stay homeowners and we’re making it a little easier for them to become homeowners in our community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The grant programs are being funded with the help of American Rescue dollars and state municipal aid dollars.

If you’re interested in learning more about these programs, click here.

