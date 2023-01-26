Expect a wet, potentially slick Thursday morning commute

(WFSB) - The morning commute will likely be messy for a lot of folks.

Overnight precipitation led to wet and slippery roads on Thursday.

Drivers were urged by transportation officials to take it slow, and possibly add an extra 10 or 15 minutes to their commute times.

Many parts of Channel 3′s viewing areas saw steady, and at times, heavy rain overnight and that could continue throughout the morning, depending on where drivers were and where they headed.

Drivers should keep an eye out for puddling and slick pockets on the roads

They should leave extra room between them and the car in front of them.

They may also want a rain jacket and umbrella.

