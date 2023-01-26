Road closure reported due to Westbrook motel fire

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning structure fire has been reported in Westbrook.

Officials confirmed that firefighters are on scene at the Cabins Motel, where they have a fire in one of the buildings on the property.

Rt. 1 is closed at Old Kelce Rd. due to this incident, according to CT DOT.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

