Road closure reported due to Westbrook motel fire
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning structure fire has been reported in Westbrook.
Officials confirmed that firefighters are on scene at the Cabins Motel, where they have a fire in one of the buildings on the property.
Rt. 1 is closed at Old Kelce Rd. due to this incident, according to CT DOT.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.