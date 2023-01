WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street.

This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m.

Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street.

Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene

There is no information at this time on the size of the gas line.

