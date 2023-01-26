Gov. to unveil second set of gun violence legislative proposals

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor said he’ll announce a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford.

Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings.

The first set, which the governor announced earlier this week, was focused on community gun violence.

They included limiting handgun purchases to one per month, banning open carry, registering ghost guns, and putting more money in to community programs.

Lamont said all of these proposals will be included as part of his package of priorities for the 2023 legislative session. He plans to present them to the Connecticut General Assembly in February.

