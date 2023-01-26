Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gov. to unveil second set of gun violence legislative proposals

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor said he’ll announce a second set of gun violence proposals on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. in Hartford.

Lamont’s office said this particular set will be concentrated on the prevention of mass shootings.

The first set, which the governor announced earlier this week, was focused on community gun violence.

They included limiting handgun purchases to one per month, banning open carry, registering ghost guns, and putting more money in to community programs.

Lamont said all of these proposals will be included as part of his package of priorities for the 2023 legislative session. He plans to present them to the Connecticut General Assembly in February.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The Governor is expected to announce new gun legislation proposals today in Waterbury.
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public

Latest News

New state police contract
VIDEO: New state police contract
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Human trafficking fight - Hartford - WFSB
Lawmakers announce launch of human trafficking recovery taskforce