Middletown Police seek missing man with memory loss

David Reich
David Reich(Middletown Police Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for a man with memory loss who went missing in Middletown.

Police say 62-year-old David Reich was last seen in Dobson Circle in Middletown.

He was last seen wearing an olive-green jacket, a white/gray hat, jeans, gray sneakers, and work gloves.

Police say Reich suffers from memory loss, and frequents East Main Street, Stop & Shop, River Road, and Millers Pond.

Police are asking anyone who finds Reich to call (860) 638-4000 or 911.

