Montville woman arrested on manslaughter charge

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a man in an apartment in Montville last fall.

Diane Nobleza, 55, of Uncasville, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, second-degree breach of peace with violent intent, second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree assault on an elderly victim.

According to an arrest warrant released by state police, Nobleza was responsible for the death of a 64-year-old man on Oct. 13, 2022.

Nobleza was said to be the victim’s live-in girlfriend. Troopers also said that she was the one who reported that the victim was lying on the living room floor “cold to the touch.”

She also told investigators that the victim fell around 4 a.m. that day, hit his head on a refrigerator, then crawled into the living room where he stayed “all morning.” She claimed he had been drinking the afternoon beforehand.

She claimed the victim was adamant that he did not want an ambulance called.

Nobleza said she left the apartment around 6 a.m. to go to a methadone clinic and that the victim was still on the floor when she returned. She claimed he was still alive at that point.

After she took a half hour shower around 10 a.m., though her retelling of the story gave conflicting timeframes for that, she said the victim remained on the floor. That’s when she said she finally called 911. Dispatchers, however, said that 911 call was placed just before 1:30 p.m.

Nobleza later revealed to investigators that she and the victim had an argument that resulted in her shoving him. He ended up hitting his head on a wall.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso, which was complicated by hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The death was certified as a homicide.

Nobleza was arrested on Wednesday, held on a $100,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday.

