New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent.

Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing.

Lamont’s office said the fund will give households up to $5,000 to pay off rent that’s past due.

The fund is using $12.5 million from UniteCT and the Rent Bank, officials said.

Those interested in applying can call the UniteCT Call Center at 1-844-864-8328 to see if they’re eligible.

“Eligible applicants will receive direct assistance from a local UniteCT Resource Center, where they will complete the application. If a tenant requires but does not have legal representation, access to mediators at Quinnipiac University’s Center on Dispute Resolution will be provided,” Lamont’s office said.

“This fund will enable renters who have been struggling with back rent to remain in their homes while providing payments to landlords on their behalf. I encourage anyone who is in need of assistance to reach out and see if they are eligible,” said Lamont.

