Police increase presence at shopping center in Bloomfield to deter recent crime

Bloomfield Police are increasing their presence at the Copaco Shopping Center after a recent string of robberies.
By Bryant Reed and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield Police are increasing their presence at the Copaco Shopping Center after a recent string of robberies.

“I feel a little unsafe with these robberies going around,” said Jaydee Hoyte of Bloomfield.

Bloomfield Police posted on their Facebook page warning shoppers that they can expect to see more patrols around several business in the area to deter criminals.

“That makes me very uncomfortable. I’ve always thought of this area as being a little safer,” said Jacqueline Roberts of Bloomfield.

Jacqueline Roberts and Jaydee Hoyte typically come to the shopping center because it is a one-stop-shop for all of their needs

However, hearing they’re favorite store has been stolen from, or that a person was robbed in the parking lot not long ago, isn’t the most comforting news.

But as police were visible with bright lights, patrolling the area early Wednesday evening, shoppers are happy knowing safety is a top priority.

“I think I feel a little safer knowing that there are people trying to make sure everyone shopping here is ok and that we’re making it back home safely,” said Jaydee.

Shoppers say they have to take some of the responsibility upon themselves and be more aware as they walk from store to store and back to their cars.

