Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced.

The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road.

Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum Street is closing on April 27. The branch at 568 Franklin Avenue in Hartford is the closest.

The company released a statement on the closures:

“Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online. Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

