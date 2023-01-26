Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

Santander.
Santander.(PR Newswire)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced.

The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road.

Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum Street is closing on April 27. The branch at 568 Franklin Avenue in Hartford is the closest.

The company released a statement on the closures:

“Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online. Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in East Hartford
East Hartford man killed in hit-and-run identified
futurecast
Technical Discussion: Quiet to end the work week! A lull in our active pattern with mild weather this weekend...
One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a fire at the Cabins Motel in...
Man found dead after Westbrook motel fire extinguished
Sig Sauer handgun
Gov. unveils second set of gun violence legislative proposals