Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A student brought a gun to Washington Middle School in Meriden on Tuesday, school officials said.

Meriden Superintendent Mark Benigni sent a letter about the incident to the school community Thursday.

A parent told administration at Washington that a student brought a gun to school on Tuesday, said school officials.

The student was interviewed and admitted to bringing a gun to the school, officials said.

Police said the student initially reported it was a BB gun, but it was actually a handgun owned by the student’s parents.

The parents are licensed gun owners and the gun was stored properly in a locked safe, Meriden police said. No ammunition was stored with the gun.

“The student had discovered where the key was hidden and used it to access the firearm without the parent’s knowledge or consent,” said police.

Authorities said the student was referred to juvenile court.

“This matter appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there to be any threat of harm or danger to others,” Meriden police said.

“We also reached out to the Meriden Police Department, which has met with the family and will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Benigni.

There will be an increased police presence at Washington Middle School on Friday.

“The parent who took the time to contact Washington Middle School is to be commended for making school staff aware of this incident,” said Meriden police.

“The safety of students and other members of the school community is our first priority, and the Meriden Police Department has assured us that the unfortunate incident that happened on Tuesday does not present any ongoing danger to others,” Meriden school officials said.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.