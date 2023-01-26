Contests
Wife blames ‘mushrooms’ for husband’s assault on a neighbor in Ledyard

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man in Ledyard accused of assaulting his neighbor was reportedly high on mushrooms, according to his wife.

Jacob Baker, 39, of Gales Ferry, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, and interfering with police.

Jacob D. Baker was arrested for assaulting his neighbor in Ledyard, according to police.
Jacob D. Baker was arrested for assaulting his neighbor in Ledyard, according to police.(Ledyard police)

Ledyard police said that on Jan. 22, 2023 a little after 7:15 p.m., Baker forced his way through the front door of a neighbor’s home, caused property damage and then assaulted the woman who lived there.

A man who also lived there forced Baker out of the home before police arrived.

Officers contacted Baker in the street. After he fought with them, they said he was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

“It should be noted that the accused’s wife called police reporting that her husband had done ‘mushrooms’ and was behaving erratically,” Ledyard police said in a news release.

The female victim did suffer injuries in the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday afternoon.

Baker was arrested, but released on a $5,000 cash-surety bond. He was given a court date of Feb. 9 in New London.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

