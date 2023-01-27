Advocates, CT’s senators call for nationwide ban on assault weapons

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a push to ban assault weapons on the federal level.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal joined safety advocates on Friday morning in Hartford to call for changes to the country’s gun policies.

They started with proposals to ban high capacity magazines and bump up the purchasing age for assault weapons to 21 years old.

“The majority of the American people want sales of assault weapons to be banned,” Blumenthal argued. “The majority of American people think it is crazy for people under 21 to be able to buy these assault weapons when in fact it’s already illegal for someone under 21 to buy handgun.”

The senators said they also want the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how the “JR-15″ rifle is being marketed toward children.

