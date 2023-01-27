Contests
Bloomfield High School alumnus among the officers charged in deadly Memphis beating case

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the officers arrested for murder a man in Memphis, graduated from...
Desmond Mills Jr., one of the officers arrested for murder a man in Memphis, graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008.(Memphis police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One of the five Memphis officers charged in the beating death of a Black man is from Connecticut.

Channel 3 has learned that Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008.

Mills and four other officers, all of whom are also Black, were charged on Thursday with murdering Tyre Nichols.

Bloomfield Public Schools released a statement on the case.

Nichols, 29, died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Nichols’ family and lawyers said video footage shows officers savagely beating him for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles.

