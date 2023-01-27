Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community

A drag fundraiser planned by a church in Madison has caused some backlash.
By Nkwa Asonye and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend.

Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses.

However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset.

Rev. Todd Vetter addressed his congregation last Sunday in response to the backlash.

“That is not to say that we are sorry for doing this,” Todd said. “While it is not our intention to make any kind of political statement, this event is certainly in keeping with our commitment to being an open and an affirming church, to seek understanding in love and not to join our voices to the chorus of fear that seems to animate so much of the negative response to this event.”

Shoreline Church in Old Lyme responded on Facebook calling the event wrong and sinful.

“Your views of love are not biblical, not founded on Christ’s teachings,” Shoreline Church said. “There is nothing worse than twisting scripture to fit your gospel. Our and most others responses to this even have been nothing by respectful and biblical in nature.”

Channel 3 spoke with several people with varying opinions who declined to comment on camera.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stray snow showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A break from the recent active, unsettled pattern!
Stray snow showers - WFSB
FORECAST: Beautiful start to Friday, stray snow shower possible
UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) drives to shoot as she is defended by Tennessee forward...
Senechal, Edwards lead No. 5 UConn past Tennessee 84-67
Eyewitness News Friday morning