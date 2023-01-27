Enjoy the wine and food at Mohegan Sun all while giving back to charity

UNCASVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Mohegan Sun is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year: the 19th annual Sun Wine & Food Fest.

Events and tastings are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, some of which are already sold out.

“You can do a lot,” Mohegan Sun Special Events Team Member Simone Oliva Wurth said. “You can get a lot of exposure to a lot of different chefs and taste a lot of food throughout the day.”

Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival.

“You have chefs from all over the country, some of the biggest names in food, here in our state right now,” Food and Wine Fest Guest Plum said.

By the end of the weekend, the casino expects about 10,000 to 15,000 people to have visited the Food & Wine Fest, bringing a big economic boost not just to Mohegan Sun but to all of eastern Connecticut.

“So many different chefs come, for us, it’s like one big class reunion we all get to see each other and hang out,” Chef Plum said.

It’s not just businesses that are benefitting from the big tourism boost, but charities, too.

A portion of all ticket revenue will go to this year’s official charity of the festival: The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.

“We’re super happy to give back,” Oliva Wurth said.

It is the first year Denise’s charity will benefit from the event. The casino will donate $2 from each ticket sold to the foundation. Organizers expect to give about $10,000 by the time the weekend is done.

“Her mission was to really to support our local community in a way that’s honest with honest reporting so we’re super, super appreciative of everything that they do,” Oliva Wurth said.

