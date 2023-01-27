Contests
Family Friday: Crazy for chocolate, an Essex tradition & a busy weekend at Hartford’s XL Center

Nicole Nalepa shares what's happening this weekend from the Essex ED Parade to sporting events happening at Hartford's XL Center.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for ways to spend it, we’ve got your fix of food, festivities and family time with some great local events!

Crazy for Chocolate - Kids Cooking Class

  • Saturday, January 28th
  • Stew Leonard’s, Newington
  • 2nd Floor Executive Kitchen
  • 9:00am – 10:00am
  • Toddler class: for children ages 2-5
  • Help prepare chocolate chip cookies & other gourmet chocolate-dipped goodies

Essex Ed Parade 2023

  • Sunday, January 29th
  • Beloved tradition since 1978
  • Essex Ed dressed up in costume makes his way from Essex Boatworks on Ferry Street and up Main Street.
  • 2:00pm
  • Weather updates: Visit @experienceessex on Instagram

Wolf Pack Hockey

  • Saturday, January 28th
  • XL Center, Hartford
  • 7:00pm
  • Vs. Syracuse Crunch
  • Theme: New York Rangers Night

UConn Women’s Basketball

  • Sunday, January 29th
  • XL Center, Hartford
  • 2:00pm
  • Vs. #21 Villanova
  • Doors open one hour before

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

