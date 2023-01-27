Family Friday: Crazy for chocolate, an Essex tradition & a busy weekend at Hartford’s XL Center
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for ways to spend it, we’ve got your fix of food, festivities and family time with some great local events!
Crazy for Chocolate - Kids Cooking Class
- Saturday, January 28th
- Stew Leonard’s, Newington
- 2nd Floor Executive Kitchen
- 9:00am – 10:00am
- Toddler class: for children ages 2-5
- Help prepare chocolate chip cookies & other gourmet chocolate-dipped goodies
- Sunday, January 29th
- Beloved tradition since 1978
- Essex Ed dressed up in costume makes his way from Essex Boatworks on Ferry Street and up Main Street.
- 2:00pm
- Weather updates: Visit @experienceessex on Instagram
- Saturday, January 28th
- XL Center, Hartford
- 7:00pm
- Vs. Syracuse Crunch
- Theme: New York Rangers Night
- Sunday, January 29th
- XL Center, Hartford
- 2:00pm
- Vs. #21 Villanova
- Doors open one hour before
