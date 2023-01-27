Family Friday: Crazy for chocolate, an Essex tradition & a busy weekend at Hartford’s XL Center

(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for ways to spend it, we’ve got your fix of food, festivities and family time with some great local events!

Crazy for Chocolate - Kids Cooking Class

Saturday, January 28th

Stew Leonard’s, Newington

2nd Floor Executive Kitchen

9:00am – 10:00am

Toddler class: for children ages 2-5

Help prepare chocolate chip cookies & other gourmet chocolate-dipped goodies

Essex Ed Parade 2023

Sunday, January 29th

Beloved tradition since 1978

Essex Ed dressed up in costume makes his way from Essex Boatworks on Ferry Street and up Main Street.

2:00pm

Weather updates: Visit @experienceessex on Instagram

Wolf Pack Hockey

Saturday, January 28th

XL Center, Hartford

7:00pm

Vs. Syracuse Crunch

Theme: New York Rangers Night

UConn Women’s Basketball

Sunday, January 29th

XL Center, Hartford

2:00pm

Vs. #21 Villanova

Doors open one hour before

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.