Increased police presence at middle school in Meriden after student brings in gun

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – An increased police presence was posted at a middle school in Meriden on Friday after a student brought a gun to it earlier in the week.

Police said they continue to investigate the report at Washington Middle School.

According to police, the child took the gun out of a locked case at home and brought it to school on Tuesday.

Meriden parents expressed concern after learning the news.

Police said the student admitted to bringing the gun to school. It was initially reported as a BB gun; however, it turned out to be a handgun.

They said no ammunition was stored in the gun.

Investigators said the student discovered where the key was hidden and used it to access the gun without the parents’ knowledge. They added that the parents were licensed gun owners, and the gun was properly stored in a locked safe.

“You can never be too careful,” said Yahira Martinez, a Meriden parent. “No matter how well locked up it is, kids are too smart for us to control.”

Meriden police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The child was referred to juvenile court.

