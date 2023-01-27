Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Increased police presence at middle school in Meriden after student brings in gun

An increased police presence at a Meriden middle school was announced after a student brought a gun there.
By Ayah Galal and Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – An increased police presence was posted at a middle school in Meriden on Friday after a student brought a gun to it earlier in the week.

Police said they continue to investigate the report at Washington Middle School.

According to police, the child took the gun out of a locked case at home and brought it to school on Tuesday.

Meriden parents expressed concern after learning the news.

Police said the student admitted to bringing the gun to school. It was initially reported as a BB gun; however, it turned out to be a handgun.

They said no ammunition was stored in the gun.

Investigators said the student discovered where the key was hidden and used it to access the gun without the parents’ knowledge. They added that the parents were licensed gun owners, and the gun was properly stored in a locked safe.

“You can never be too careful,” said Yahira Martinez, a Meriden parent. “No matter how well locked up it is, kids are too smart for us to control.”

Meriden police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The child was referred to juvenile court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say
Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say

Latest News

tweed
VIDEO: Baggage scanner issues cause problems at Tweed
Weekends Science Center
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Tickets on sale for adult coffee club
Friday snow showers - WFSB
FORECAST: A break from the recent active, unsettled pattern
Washington Middle to School
VIDEO: Increased police presence at Meriden school after student brings gun