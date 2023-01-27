Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

Contests
Mass. mother charged with deaths of 2 children has ties to Connecticut
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS Boston.

She then tried to end her own life by jumping out a window.

Her 8-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to figure out how the children died.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

