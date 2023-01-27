Mass. woman accused of killing her 2 children has Connecticut ties

DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS (WFSB) - The Massachusetts mother charged with killing her two children has ties to Connecticut.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s degree in biology, the school confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors say Clancy killed her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Monday, according to CBS Boston.

She then tried to end her own life by jumping out a window.

Her 8-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The medical examiner’s office is still working to figure out how the children died.

