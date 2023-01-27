Contests
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations.

The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers must pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening.

McDonald’s said the redesign is part of its multiyear effort to make restaurants more environmentally friendly.

The burger chain said it hopes to cut down on small plastics that could harm wildlife and pollute the ocean.

Restaurant Business Online reports customers can still request a straw if needed.

McDonald’s has not immediately released which locations are currently testing the strawless lids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

